Joanne B. Dempster
LOUISVILLE - Joanne B. Dempster, 87 of Louisville, passed away at her home Thursday, July 25th.
She was a loving wife, mother ,grandmother and is survived by her husband, Virgil C. (Torkey) Dempster and her children Kimalee (Kenneth) DeWitt, Kevin (Kaye) Dempster, Keith (Lynn) Dempster as well as six grandchildren, Kelsi, Kayli, Kameron, Peyton Pierce, Joey (Jennifer) Pusateri, Renee Pusateri, and three great-grandchildren, Kira, Sadie and Grace.
Visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Saturday, August 3rd from 10am-1pm with memorial service to follow at 1 at the funeral home.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus c/o Hospice of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019