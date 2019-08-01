Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Dempster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne B. Dempster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne B. Dempster Obituary
Joanne B. Dempster

LOUISVILLE - Joanne B. Dempster, 87 of Louisville, passed away at her home Thursday, July 25th.

She was a loving wife, mother ,grandmother and is survived by her husband, Virgil C. (Torkey) Dempster and her children Kimalee (Kenneth) DeWitt, Kevin (Kaye) Dempster, Keith (Lynn) Dempster as well as six grandchildren, Kelsi, Kayli, Kameron, Peyton Pierce, Joey (Jennifer) Pusateri, Renee Pusateri, and three great-grandchildren, Kira, Sadie and Grace.

Visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Saturday, August 3rd from 10am-1pm with memorial service to follow at 1 at the funeral home.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus c/o Hospice of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now