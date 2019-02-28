|
|
Joanne Katherine Stephan Sc.D
Louisville - Dr. Joanne Stephan, 89, died peacefully, Tuesday February 26, 2019, when at Nazareth Home, in Louisville, Ky. She was a Catholic and a faithful Mercy Associate for 23 years.
Her parents, the late Theodore and Katherine Keller Stephan and brother, Theodore Stephan Jr., preceded her in death. Her memory will be treasured by her friends in the Community of Mercy.
Joanne, a Louisville native, was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, St. Mary of the Woods, U of L, and Johns Hopkins. She also served as professor, chair, and dean of allied health sciences in various universities in the eastern and central US. After her retirement, her volunteer service included: St. Albert the Great Parish Eucharistic Minister to the Homebound, St. William's Representative Payee Program, AARP tax preparation, AARP 55 Alive instructor, and KIPPA Long-term Care Ombudsman program. She also served in many capacities at Catholic Charities Aging Ministry, and Sacred Heart Village (now Nazareth Home Clifton), including DayBreak Adult Day Center and SHV II Apartments.
With deep appreciation to the Nazareth Home staff for their compassionate and efficient care and willingness to go the extra mille.... a great job of supporting families as well as residents.
The funeral (no visitation) will beheld at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2019, at Nazareth Home, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky, 40205. Ratterman Brothers Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019