1/1
Jocelyn Danielle Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jocelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jocelyn Danielle Thomas

Louisville - 35, a beloved daughter, sister, healthcare hero and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020.

She was born in Sarasota, Florida and lived most of her life in Louisville KY. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Murray State University and went on to receive a medical certification in Respiratory Therapy.

Jocelyn Danielle had a big personality, was full of funny sarcasm, quick witted comebacks and was a loyal best friend to many.

She is survived by her parents, Jocelyn S. Thomas and Anthony Ray Thomas (Brandi); five siblings, Stacey Calderon (Wayne), Rachel C. Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas (Latrice), Isaiah Thomas (Alycia) and Kristen Thomas; nieces and nephews, Justice , Summer, Princess, Trinity, Leighton, Remington and Bryson; great aunt Diane Smith and uncle Glenn Richardson (Ja'net).

Funeral service will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved