Jocelyn Danielle ThomasLouisville - 35, a beloved daughter, sister, healthcare hero and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020.She was born in Sarasota, Florida and lived most of her life in Louisville KY. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Murray State University and went on to receive a medical certification in Respiratory Therapy.Jocelyn Danielle had a big personality, was full of funny sarcasm, quick witted comebacks and was a loyal best friend to many.She is survived by her parents, Jocelyn S. Thomas and Anthony Ray Thomas (Brandi); five siblings, Stacey Calderon (Wayne), Rachel C. Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas (Latrice), Isaiah Thomas (Alycia) and Kristen Thomas; nieces and nephews, Justice , Summer, Princess, Trinity, Leighton, Remington and Bryson; great aunt Diane Smith and uncle Glenn Richardson (Ja'net).Funeral service will be private.Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.