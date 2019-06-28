Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Pennsylvania Run Cemetery
Louisville, KY
View Map
Joe Ann (Lyons) Gardner Obituary
Joe Ann (Lyons) Gardner

Georgetown - Joe Ann Lyons Gardner, 81, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She retired from the American Printing House for the Blind. She loved to read but her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; late husbands, Allen McCoy and John Gardner; and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Gary) Peak, Gary McCoy and Cindy Kehr; grandchildren, Marie (Chris) Zipp, Jon (Rian) Ludwig, Mychal Ludwig, Lauren (Martin) Lynch and Jeremy McCoy; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
