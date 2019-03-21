Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
90 Carrithers Ln
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Taylorsville - Joe Dailey Hardin, 74, of Taylorsville passed away suddenly on 3/5/19 in Inverness, FL. He was a Marine Vietnam veteran and retired maintenance supervisor at KAEC. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joyce Stephens; children, Jennifer Hardin, Joseph Hardin and Kim Talley; 2 grandsons; brother Charles; 3 nephews and a niece. Please visit the website of Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL for more details. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on March 24th beginning at 2pm at his home at 90 Carrithers Ln, Taylorsville, Ky. Please call 502-751-4762 for additional info. Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
