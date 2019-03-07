Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Joe Brown
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue
Evansville, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Joe E. Brown


Joe E Brown

Evansville, IN - Joe E Brown, age 81, of Newburgh, IN passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House.

Joe was born September 3, 1937, in Louisville, KY, to Marvin and Minnie (Nelson) Brown. He graduated from DuPont Manual High School in 1955 where he was a co-captain of the football team and received 7 football scholarships. Joe was of the Baptist faith and ran his own company, The Brown Box Company for 25 years. He was a Mason and a member of Newburgh Jaycees for many years. Joe was a people person with a larger than life personality and infectious smile. Joe's number one priority was his family. He loved traveling, sports cars and football. He coached youth in football, baseball and basketball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna (Smith) Brown; daughters, Jennifer Newton (Jonathan) of Crofton, Maryland and Lisa Mand (Kim) of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren, Evan and Nick Mand (Caitlin), Matthew (Marissa), Will and Elizabeth Newton; great grandchildren, Coleman Newton and Olive Mand; and sisters, Marie Wirth (Henry) and Vickie Uphold (Steve), both of Louisville, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Keith; and brother, Marvin Lee Brown.

A special thank you to the staff of Deaconess Gateway ICU and Linda E. White Hospice House for their special care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Heritage Suite, Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY with Pastor Kris Holzmeyer officiating. Burial will be private.

Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CST, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN and from 10:00 a.m. EST until service time at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Dementia Society of America at PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
