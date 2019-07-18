|
Joe Eads Monroe
Louisville - 85, passed away July 16, 2019. He was born in Clarkson, Kentucky on September 16, 1933 as the third son of William P. and Bessie E. Monroe.
Joe was retired from the Jefferson County Corrections Department with 23 years of service. Also retired from Teamsters Local 783 as vice-president. Joe was a combat veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 8639, life member of the U.S.S. Strong Association, Commanders Club of the , U.S. Navy Memorial member, N.R.A., Honorary Captain of the Belle of Louisville, Honorary Jefferson County Commissioner, and Kentucky Colonel.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Betyjo; infant daughter, Nona Sue; and grandsons, Daniel "Danny Boy" Kinney and Treigh Monroe.
He is survived by sons, Joe E. Monroe Jr. (Barbara) and Ransom P. "Red" Monroe (Shannon); daughters, Deborah Kinney (Danny) and Diane Connelly (Mark); 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Dad has requested no flowers with his passing. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to the , Veterans of Foreign War, or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019