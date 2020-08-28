Joe F. SparksLouisville - Joe Frank Sparks, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky to the late Verna and Martha Sparks.He was a proud United States Army Veteran. After serving time in the Army Joe worked as a Press Operator for Curtis 1000, until he retired.His brother, Jim Sparks, sisters, Lona McCool and Ruby Sparks preceded Joe in death.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Juanita Sparks, son, Tim Sparks(Jennifer), granddaughters, Gillian and Elise Sparks, sister, Lois Jetton(Wayne), step children, Connie Cuadros(Hector) and Bill Hillman(Shelia), step grandchildren, Paula Clarkston(Brent), Chris Cuadros(Sammi), Lisa Cuadros, Jennifer Luedecke(Sam), Amy Williams(Charen), Jesse Hillman(Apithney), fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen. There will be a burial at Evergreen cemetery at a later date.