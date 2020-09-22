Joe HinesLouisville - 91, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.He was the owner of the Hines Service Center, a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, and an Air Force Veteran.He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Hines; and brothers, Robert and Tom Hines.He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 ½ years, Betty Jo Money Hines; daughters, Victoria Hines and Rita Kennedy (David); sister, Frances Hughes; cousin, June Muthler; grandsons, Eric and Anthony Hines; and six great grandchildren.His funeral service will be 5 p. m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with private burial. Visitation will be from 1 - 5 p. m. Thursday.Memorial gifts may be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church.