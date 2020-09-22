1/1
Joe Hines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Hines

Louisville - 91, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was the owner of the Hines Service Center, a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, and an Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Hines; and brothers, Robert and Tom Hines.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 ½ years, Betty Jo Money Hines; daughters, Victoria Hines and Rita Kennedy (David); sister, Frances Hughes; cousin, June Muthler; grandsons, Eric and Anthony Hines; and six great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be 5 p. m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with private burial. Visitation will be from 1 - 5 p. m. Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved