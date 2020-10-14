Joe Osborn
Louisville - Carl "Joe" Osborn, 73, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
He was retired foreman for Asplundh Tree Expert Co., an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of Okolona VFW #8639.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gadjen Osborn; step-daughter, Jamie and her daughters, Carissa and Macey; children, Johnathon, Angela, Tiffany, Sheila, Crissy and Stacy; sisters, Barbara and Donna; many grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Abby.
His funeral is 11am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstwon Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7pm Friday.
Memorial gifts: Wounded Warriors
.