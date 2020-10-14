1/1
Joe Osborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Osborn

Louisville - Carl "Joe" Osborn, 73, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was retired foreman for Asplundh Tree Expert Co., an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of Okolona VFW #8639.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gadjen Osborn; step-daughter, Jamie and her daughters, Carissa and Macey; children, Johnathon, Angela, Tiffany, Sheila, Crissy and Stacy; sisters, Barbara and Donna; many grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Abby.

His funeral is 11am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstwon Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7pm Friday.

Memorial gifts: Wounded Warriors.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved