1/1
Joe Patterson
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Patterson

Fisherville - Joe Patterson, 50, of Fisherville, Kentucky passed away on July 12, 2020.

Joe was born on October 1, 1969 in Louisville, KY. He worked at G.E. for over 25 years and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Joe is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti Patterson; daughter, Malorie Patterson, mother, Kathy Patterson and sister, Sherie Hicks (Charlie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) and also on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend their special thanks to Dr. Grewal and Staff at Brownsboro Norton Cancer Institute.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved