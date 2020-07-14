Joe Patterson
Fisherville - Joe Patterson, 50, of Fisherville, Kentucky passed away on July 12, 2020.
Joe was born on October 1, 1969 in Louisville, KY. He worked at G.E. for over 25 years and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.
Joe is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti Patterson; daughter, Malorie Patterson, mother, Kathy Patterson and sister, Sherie Hicks (Charlie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) and also on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their special thanks to Dr. Grewal and Staff at Brownsboro Norton Cancer Institute.
