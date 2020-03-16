Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Peyton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Peyton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Peyton Obituary
Joe Peyton

Louisville - Reynolds Joseph "Joe" Peyton, Jr., 78, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was an electrician, member of IBEW Local #369 and a graduate of DeSales High School.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martina Kay McDonald Peyton; parents; two brothers; and a sister.

He is survived by his children, Laura Lynn Peyton, Lisa Kay Alsop (Daniel) and Reynolds Joseph "Joey" Peyton, III; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sister, Donna Brown.

His family is holding a private funeral to respect government guidelines and help reduce the risk of corona virus outbreak.

Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -