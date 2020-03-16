|
Joe Peyton
Louisville - Reynolds Joseph "Joe" Peyton, Jr., 78, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was an electrician, member of IBEW Local #369 and a graduate of DeSales High School.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martina Kay McDonald Peyton; parents; two brothers; and a sister.
He is survived by his children, Laura Lynn Peyton, Lisa Kay Alsop (Daniel) and Reynolds Joseph "Joey" Peyton, III; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sister, Donna Brown.
His family is holding a private funeral to respect government guidelines and help reduce the risk of corona virus outbreak.
Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020