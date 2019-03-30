|
Joe Potts
Crestwood - Joseph D. Potts, 85, of Crestwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren, Wednesday, March 27th, 2018 at the Richwood. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and Partner/Owner of Minish and Potts Florist. He was raised with 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Bessie R. Potts; wife, Betsy Potts and granddaughter, Sara Potts. He is survived by his children, Mike (Penny) Potts, Brad (Susan) Potts; grandchildren, Cameron (Kerry-Lyn) Potts, Tyler (Katie) Potts, Branden Potts, Alana Potts; 3 great grandchildren, Cooper, Libby and Emmett. Funeral service will be Saturday 3pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Visitation will begin at 11 am until time of service. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019