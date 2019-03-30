Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Potts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Potts Obituary
Joe Potts

Crestwood - Joseph D. Potts, 85, of Crestwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren, Wednesday, March 27th, 2018 at the Richwood. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and Partner/Owner of Minish and Potts Florist. He was raised with 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Bessie R. Potts; wife, Betsy Potts and granddaughter, Sara Potts. He is survived by his children, Mike (Penny) Potts, Brad (Susan) Potts; grandchildren, Cameron (Kerry-Lyn) Potts, Tyler (Katie) Potts, Branden Potts, Alana Potts; 3 great grandchildren, Cooper, Libby and Emmett. Funeral service will be Saturday 3pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Visitation will begin at 11 am until time of service. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now