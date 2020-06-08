Joe SandyOkolona - Joe Reese Sandy, 88, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.He was an Air Force veteran and owned Sandy's TV Service for 28 years.Joe was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Mary Sandy, and his two sisters Maxine McCarthy and Norma Beck.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Power) Sandy, three children: Marlene Nichols and husband Gary of Louisville, Kentucky; Joe M. Sandy and wife Bunny of Spring, Texas; Steve Sandy and wife Stacy of Louisville, Kentucky.Survivors also include six grandchildren: Stefanie Viada and husband Remi; Sean Foster and wife Lauren; Kristie Koons and husband Justin; Brett Foster and wife Kelly; Nicole Sandy and Courtney Sandy. Also, nine great-grandchildren: Katie, Elizabeth, and Daniel Foster; Zeke and Brielle Foster; Isabel and Theo Viada; and Joe and Charles Koons and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Schoppenhorst Underwood Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy, at Brooks Rd.) from 3:00 pm till 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the chapel at the funeral home followed by burial at Evergreen cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Summit Heights United Methodist Church, 7400 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky 40228.