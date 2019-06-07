|
|
Joe T. Castle
Louisville - Joe Tyler Castle , 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Joe was a United States Army Veteran, and an active member of Wellman Memorial Wesleyan Church.
He retired after 30 years from Provincial American Truck Transporters.
Joe loved the Lord with his whole heart and soul. He loved his church. He leaves behind many friends and family who loved and respected him greatly.
Joe is survived by his loving Wife of 61 years, Patricia Jones Castle, whom he affectionately called Lucy, Daughters, Karen Gail Lewis, and Elizabeth Kathleen (David) Lane, Sons, Joey Edward (Sherry) Castle, Larry Kenneth (Ginger) Castle, 12 Grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday June 9, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Highway). His funeral will be held on Monday, June 10, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Joe's memory be made to Wellman Memorial Wesleyan Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019