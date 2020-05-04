Joe Thomas Hook
Charlestown - Joe Thomas Hook passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1938 in Seymour, Indiana. His parents were Omer and Avanelle Hook of Medora, Indiana. Joe was a graduate of Medora High School where he proudly held the record for the 100 yard dash for many years.
He attended Indiana School of Funeral and Embalming in Indianapolis and graduated in 1959. Shortly after graduation, he began working at Dieckmann Funeral Home in New Albany.
In 1966 he met and married Kathryn (Kay) Sutherland.
For 10 years he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, but eventually returned to his calling as a funeral director. He eventually retired from Scott Funeral Home.
Joe loved raising Polled Hereford cattle and attending cattle sales around the country.
He attended Bethany Christian Church in Charlestown, Indiana where he served as a deacon for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Omer and Avanelle Hook and his sister, Emily Nolting. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Kay, son Jeffrey and his wife Tami along with three grandsons: Blake, Brock, and Brett. He also leaves behind a brother, Jack Hook and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, send in memory donations to Bethany Christian Church building fund.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, IN has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.