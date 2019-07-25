|
Joe Travis Thomas
Louisville - age 94, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1925 to the late Lazarus and Mervin Thomas. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Joe was retired from Publishers Printing after 50 years as their head of maintenance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Shirley Thomas; second wife, Elizabeth Kennedy-Simon Thomas; daughter, Linda Elaine McKnight; five brothers; one sister; and son of second wife, Nicholas Simon.
Joe is survived by his brother, Lattie Thomas (Joan); son-in-law, Gary McKnight; grandson, Gary Joey McKnight (Peggy); one great-grandchild, Jessica Elaine McKnight; sister-in-law, Martha Cooper; children of second wife, Elizabeth Simon Montgomery (Guy), and Michael Simon (Debbie); faithful longtime caregiver, Cynthia Harbin; and close friends and co-workers at Publishers Printing.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Entombment will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to be The Gideons International (Gideons.org)
The family wishes to thank his faithful caregivers Raven Tutt, Linda Booker, and Nicole Wallace for their compassion and care given to Joe.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019