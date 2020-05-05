Joe William Priddy
Joe William Priddy

Sonora - Joe William Priddy, 85, of Sonora, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Ky.

He was born in Sonora to Fred T. and Bertha Booker Priddy. He was a life long farmer, a Hardin County school bus driver for 33 years, and he had worked at Brown and Williamson during his younger years. Joe was a lifetime member of Center Point Missionary Baptist Church, White Mills, KY.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lena Lee Smith and Mary Gladys Booker, and two brothers, Lowell Dean Priddy and Fred Earl Priddy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Geraldene Carby Priddy of Sonora, KY, son, Joe David (Karen) Priddy of Sonora, KY, son, Kevin Earl (Carletta) Priddy of Clarkson, KY, daughter, Melva Sue (Gene Strode) Priddy of Winchester, KY, daughter, Dr. Lora Dean (Jerry) Sztendera of Campbellsville, KY, daughter, Charlotte Ann (Keith) Vittitow of New Haven, KY, daughter, Carol Lee (Mark) Haynes of Elizabethtown, KY; two brothers, Wesley T. (MaryAnn) Priddy of Elizabethtown, KY, Lewis Ray (Brenda) Priddy of Elizabethtown, KY, and three sisters, Maydell Jaggers of Glendale, KY, Patty Lou (Wilbur) Helm of Cecilia, KY, Helen Louise (James) Nichols of Elizabethtown, KY; and twenty grandchildren, and twenty-six great-grandchildren

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sonora Cemetery in Sonora, KY, with Rev. Robert Jewell officiating.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sonora Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
270-369-7444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
May 4, 2020
What a wonderful and hard working man. Joe was one of the nicest when we were growing up. Condolences to all of the family.
Judy Thompson Pinson
May 4, 2020
To the Priddy Family,

I had the priviledge to know Mr. Priddy for the last 40 years. My life was undoubtedly enriched because of this acquaintance with him and his family in particular Mrs. Priddy, Joe David and Carol.

Please accept my most sincere condolences on your loss.
Roger Rigney
May 4, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Joe's passing, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Buddy & Vicki Connelly
