Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Joel Baron
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Joel Kevin Baron Obituary
Joel Kevin Baron

Louisville - Joel Kevin Baron, 57, was born on June 14, 1961 and passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019. Kevin was a retired truck driver enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, loved being his mother's baby boy and was a huge UK fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Baron. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, the former Kathy Craven; daughters, Katrina Smither and Brooke Johnson; sons, Dylan and Billy Craven; his mother, Maxie Holland; sister, Tonia Gregory; brother, Ricky Etheridge; and 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Kevin will be held at 1 pm Monday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-8 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
