|
|
Joel Thomas "Tom" Horton
Clemson S.C. - Louisville - Age 81, died September 7, 2019. He was retired Administrator for The Episcopal Church Home and Executive Director of Presbyterian Homes of Louisville. Preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Anne "Tracy" Horton. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, a daughter, Rachel Horton (Doug Jansen) of Clemson, SC, and a son, Aaron also of Clemson; A brother, Carroll L. (Charlene) Horton of Lexington, KY., and a sister, Alice Lee (Charles) Seipelt of Milford, OH.
Memorial Service will be 6:30 PM Thursday September 26, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private burial Calvary cemetery; Ashland, KY. Visitation 4 - 6:30 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019