Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Pearson's Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Pearson's Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY
Joel Thomas "Tom" Horton


1938 - 2019
Joel Thomas "Tom" Horton Obituary
Joel Thomas "Tom" Horton

Clemson S.C. - Louisville - Age 81, died September 7, 2019. He was retired Administrator for The Episcopal Church Home and Executive Director of Presbyterian Homes of Louisville. Preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Anne "Tracy" Horton. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, a daughter, Rachel Horton (Doug Jansen) of Clemson, SC, and a son, Aaron also of Clemson; A brother, Carroll L. (Charlene) Horton of Lexington, KY., and a sister, Alice Lee (Charles) Seipelt of Milford, OH.

Memorial Service will be 6:30 PM Thursday September 26, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private burial Calvary cemetery; Ashland, KY. Visitation 4 - 6:30 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
