Mount Washington - 75, of Mt. Washington, passed away August 1, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a graduate of Mount Washington High School, Class of 1962, attended both Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She began her career working in the offices of both U.S. Congressman William Natcher and Judge Arson Moore, then retired after many years as regional planner for KIPDA. Following her retirement, she served her city of Mount Washington as City Council member and then Mayor. She is survived by her mother, Hazel Travis Bass; two daughters, Donna Passafiume (Jerry) and Toni Calhoun Unser; two brothers, Bill (Suzy) and David (Libby) Bass; one sister, Alice Jean Lucas; six grandchildren, Brian, Craig, Kevin (Amy), Kimberly, Cole, and Addison; three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Xavier, and Sebastian; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. At the family's request, please, in lieu of flowers make donations in Joetta's memory to Downs Syndrome of Louisville
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019