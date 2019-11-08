|
|
Joginder Kaur Bhatia
Louisville - Mrs. Joginder Kaur Bhatia, 88, departed peacefully for her heavenly abode Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mrs. Bhatia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Hari Singh Bhatia.
She is survived by her daughters, Anupa Singh (Sowinder Singh), Dr. Aneeta Bhatia (Venkat Sharma), and son, Sundeep Singh Bhatia (Gagan Kaur).
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday Nov 11th from 1130 AM - 1 PM, followed by a traditional Sikh ceremony in the chapel of the funeral home. We request that shoes be removed prior to entering the chapel for the Sikh service, and that heads be covered.
Antim Ardaas "Final Prayer", followed by Langar will be held at 4PM at the Gurudwara Sahib, Sikh temple of Louisville, 198 Thompson St., Louisville.
Please donate to , in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019