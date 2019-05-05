|
John A. Eye, Jr., 80. His family and friends mourn Jack's passing on April 19, 2019 in Charleston, SC.
Jack worked in the auto /truck mechanical field most of his life. He really liked what he did. Jack retired in 2002 as fleet operations supervisor for the Jefferson County Police Department. He also loved car shows, motorcycles and camping in the northwest USA. Jack will always be remembered for being very friendly, helpful, and very generous.
Being the oldest child, he always had a lot of pressure on him, he was expected by his parents to be responsible and set a good example for his younger brothers and sisters, and he always did that well. His younger siblings were always very proud to have Jack for their big brother. He was predeceased by his parents, John A. Eye Sr., and Charlotte Kathern Kennedy Eye; his son, Daniel Eye; his daughter, Carly Donohue; his sister, Joyce Eye; and his brother, Joseph Eye.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Capasso (Charlie) and Patricia Allen; his sons, Tim Allen, John Eye III (Bernie), David Allen (Becky), Andrew Donohue (Tania), and Randy Eye; his daughter-in-law, Amy Eye; his brothers, Jim Eye (Margarita) and Jerry Eye (Macca); and many grandchildren. His family extends their gratitude to Roper St. Francis Hospice of Charleston, SC.
The family would like to invite Jack's friends for a memorial remembrance gathering at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hometown Pizza Restaurant at the Fern Creek location on Bardstown Road, 9101 New Bridge Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40291.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019