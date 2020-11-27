John A. Hickey, Sr.New Albany, Indiana - Hickey, Sr., John A., 68, passed away November 24, 2020 , with his family by his side.John was born December 31, 1951 in Louisville, Ky to the late Joseph T. Hickey, Sr and Gertrude C. Hickey-Eubanks. He loved his job at Dean's Foods working beside his brother Joe. His greatest passion was fishing. He was a Army veteran and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his step-father, David Eubanks; loving wife, Darlene and his son, John A. Hickey, Jr.Survivors include his brother, Joseph F. Hickey; three sisters, Sharon L. Sayre, Janice M. Hodge (Denny) and Michaeleen Bailey; several nieces and nephews.Services will be private with burial in Portland Cemetery.JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements