John A. Hickey, Sr.

New Albany, Indiana - Hickey, Sr., John A., 68, passed away November 24, 2020 , with his family by his side.

John was born December 31, 1951 in Louisville, Ky to the late Joseph T. Hickey, Sr and Gertrude C. Hickey-Eubanks. He loved his job at Dean's Foods working beside his brother Joe. His greatest passion was fishing. He was a Army veteran and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his step-father, David Eubanks; loving wife, Darlene and his son, John A. Hickey, Jr.

Survivors include his brother, Joseph F. Hickey; three sisters, Sharon L. Sayre, Janice M. Hodge (Denny) and Michaeleen Bailey; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private with burial in Portland Cemetery.

JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
