Dr. John A. Nicholson
Louisville - Dr. John "Jack" Angus Nicholson passed away, after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 3, 1933 in Louisville, KY. He attended St. Francis of Assisi and Xavier High School, Notre Dame University, and then the University of Louisville where he obtained a Ph.D. in Pharmacology. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After teaching at the University of Louisville, he returned to school for dentistry earning his DMD, after which he practiced at his office on Dixie Highway until he retired. His hobbies included gardening and playing the piano. He volunteered with Hosparus, Meals on Wheels and was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Edward Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Fehribach; brother, Bill (Anita) Nicholson; and sister, Anne (Dr. William) Sandman. In 1989, he married Freda Hall-Allgeier. He is survived by his spouse Freda; sons, John Nicholson and Jeff (Sumitra) Nicholson; daughter, Beth (Matthew) Barnickle; stepson, Mike (Louisa/decd.) Allgeier; stepdaughter, Sharon (Paul) Coonan; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The visitation is 2-8 P.M., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home at 5406 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY. The funeral is at 10 A.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr, Louisville, KY. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank The Springs at Stony Brook for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sister Visitor, Saint Edward Catholic Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019