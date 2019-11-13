|
John A. Thompson Jr.
Louisville - 90, formerly of Louisville, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Melbourne, FL.
He was a graduate of Bellarmine University, and retired from the Courier Journal and Jefferson County Public Schools. He was a US Army officer and wounded combat veteran - Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient - of the Korean War.
He is survived by his four children, Jay, Pat, Lee and Mary.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a. m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road with burial in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a. m. Friday at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Natalie Thompson scholarship fund at Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, KY 40228
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019