Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
John Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Thompson Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Thompson Jr. Obituary
John A. Thompson Jr.

Louisville - 90, formerly of Louisville, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Melbourne, FL.

He was a graduate of Bellarmine University, and retired from the Courier Journal and Jefferson County Public Schools. He was a US Army officer and wounded combat veteran - Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient - of the Korean War.

He is survived by his four children, Jay, Pat, Lee and Mary.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a. m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road with burial in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a. m. Friday at the church.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Natalie Thompson scholarship fund at Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, KY 40228

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now