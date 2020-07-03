1/1
John Adam Clark
1983 - 2020
John Adam Clark

Louisville - John Adam Clark, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He was born on January 1, 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky. Adam looked out for his family, and they meant everything to him. His favorite saying was, "Family first". He was a faithful Gideon (Solider of God) and he was empowered to spread the Word of God.

Adam was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his mother, Sandra Christine Ferguson and his grandparents, Loyd C. and Wilma E. Clark, and John B. and Helen H. Clarke.

Adam is survived by his, father, John David Clark (Sandra Dawn); brother, Christopher D. and Bianca L. Clark; and his fiancée, Kayla Ruddock.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
JUL
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
