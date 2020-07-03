John Adam ClarkLouisville - John Adam Clark, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.He was born on January 1, 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky. Adam looked out for his family, and they meant everything to him. His favorite saying was, "Family first". He was a faithful Gideon (Solider of God) and he was empowered to spread the Word of God.Adam was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his mother, Sandra Christine Ferguson and his grandparents, Loyd C. and Wilma E. Clark, and John B. and Helen H. Clarke.Adam is survived by his, father, John David Clark (Sandra Dawn); brother, Christopher D. and Bianca L. Clark; and his fiancée, Kayla Ruddock.Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East in Louisville, Kentucky.To leave a special message for the family, visit