John Allen Crutcher
John Allen Crutcher

Louisville - , 56 passed away August 29 at Audubon Hospital.

He was a Sheet Metal Worker with Local 110, a loving father, grandfather and friend.

Preceding John in death are his parents, Clifton and Lavoy Crutcher; and brothers, Duane and Daryl Crutcher.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Courtney and Lindsey; grandsons, Easton and Colson; a brother, Clif (Cathy) Crutcher; and a sister, Lorie (David) Young.

A celebration of life memorial mass will be held 10 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr., with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
