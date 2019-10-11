Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
John Allen Frank Obituary
John Allen Frank

Louisville - Frank, John Allen, 65, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Brandon Frank (Brandy) ; two daughters, Michele Edgell (Matt) and Jennifer Daniel (Jonathan); ten grandchildren; sister, Toni Bowers (Steve); brother, Mike Hartlage (Donna).

Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street from 2-7p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
