John Allen Frank
Louisville - Frank, John Allen, 65, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Brandon Frank (Brandy) ; two daughters, Michele Edgell (Matt) and Jennifer Daniel (Jonathan); ten grandchildren; sister, Toni Bowers (Steve); brother, Mike Hartlage (Donna).
Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street from 2-7p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019