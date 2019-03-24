|
John Anderson
Louisville - John Anderson, 69, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
John was a car enthusiast for all things Corvette. He was also a member of the Am Vets.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Dever; father, James Samuel Anderson; sister, Peggy Hasting (Terry); brother, Mike Anderson; and stepbrother, Joe Adams (Charlotte).
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Anita Anderson; daughter, Aimee Harbolt (Andy); stepdaughter, Kim Davis (Andy); grandchildren, Hailey and Drake Harbolt; brother, Jim Anderson, Jr. (Patricia); stepmother, Jeanette Anderson; stepbrothers, Steve Adams (Millie Zumstein), Tony Leveronne, and Mike Leveronne; stepsisters, Lynne Marie Gritton (Lynne), Marianne Jamison, and Lorraine Leveronne; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for John will be at 7 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will occur from 3 until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.
Memorial Donations may be made in John's memory to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019