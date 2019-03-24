Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Anderson Obituary
John Anderson

Louisville - John Anderson, 69, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.

John was a car enthusiast for all things Corvette. He was also a member of the Am Vets.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Dever; father, James Samuel Anderson; sister, Peggy Hasting (Terry); brother, Mike Anderson; and stepbrother, Joe Adams (Charlotte).

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Anita Anderson; daughter, Aimee Harbolt (Andy); stepdaughter, Kim Davis (Andy); grandchildren, Hailey and Drake Harbolt; brother, Jim Anderson, Jr. (Patricia); stepmother, Jeanette Anderson; stepbrothers, Steve Adams (Millie Zumstein), Tony Leveronne, and Mike Leveronne; stepsisters, Lynne Marie Gritton (Lynne), Marianne Jamison, and Lorraine Leveronne; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for John will be at 7 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will occur from 3 until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial Donations may be made in John's memory to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now