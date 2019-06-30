John Anthony "Tony" Goebel



Georgetown, Indiana - Funeral services for John Anthony "Tony" Goebel, 59, of Georgetown, Indiana, will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Christ Gospel Church, 2614 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Madison, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4-8 PM at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville, and on Tuesday prior to the service from 9-10 AM at the church. Following a brief illness, he passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.



Tony was born on July 13, 1959 in Madison, Indiana, to the late Richard and Carolee Goebel. He attended Hanover College for a short period of time and later graduated from Indiana University School of Law. After graduation, he completed a two-year Federal Clerkship, before beginning his 25-year career with Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs Law Firm. Tony opened the Goebel Law Office in Georgetown, Indiana and a satellite office in Madison, Indiana in 2007. He was currently practicing law in Indiana and Kentucky. Tony pastored New Beginnings Church in New Albany from 2001-2007. He joined Christ Gospel Church in 2011 where he was currently serving as a minister, affectionately known as Rev. Tony Goebel.



Tony is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Crystal Goebel; a son, Will Anthony Goebel; a daughter, Lillian Rose Conway (Cameron); two step-sons, Jacob Allen Watts, Chandler Larry Watts (Kayla); two grandchildren, Gracelyn Kate Watts, Liam Allen Watts; five siblings, Janis Rudolech (Larry), Judy Buchanan (Richard), Tim Goebel (Teresa), Todd Goebel (Bilha), Jill Mires (Theron); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Gospel Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



