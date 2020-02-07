|
John Anthony Logsdon
Louisville - John Anthony Logsdon, 64, entered Eternal Life Thursday, February 6, 2020.
John was born in Louisville to the late Charles and Mary Logsdon. He was a 1974 graduate of St. Xavier High School and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Louisville. John established a reputation for himself as a man of many talents, he was the epitome of a great craftsman and handyman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles Douglas Logsdon and Benedict Queen Logsdon.
Survivors include his siblings, Martha Atwell (Roy), Mike Logsdon, Pat Logsdon (Barbara), Veronica Ann Barker), and Mary Sennott (Bob), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the conclusion of the visitation, with an inurnment to follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspring. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020