Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Pewee Valley, KY
John Anthony Simpson Obituary
John Anthony Simpson

Crestwood - John "Tony" Anthony Simpson, 63, of Crestwood, beloved father, teacher, and coach, passed away at home Feb. 16, 2019.

Born in Louisville to Mary Frances and Owen Simpson, Tony led a life filled with family, love, and laughter.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Murphy Simpson; children Allie (Christian) Mains, Mandy Simpson and Parker Simpson; granddaughter Olivia Mains; sisters Judy (Kenny) Graham and Betty Buckner; brother Chuck Simpson; and many dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tommy Miles and Jim Miles.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley. Information at stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
