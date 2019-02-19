|
John Anthony Simpson
Crestwood - John "Tony" Anthony Simpson, 63, of Crestwood, beloved father, teacher, and coach, passed away at home Feb. 16, 2019.
Born in Louisville to Mary Frances and Owen Simpson, Tony led a life filled with family, love, and laughter.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Murphy Simpson; children Allie (Christian) Mains, Mandy Simpson and Parker Simpson; granddaughter Olivia Mains; sisters Judy (Kenny) Graham and Betty Buckner; brother Chuck Simpson; and many dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tommy Miles and Jim Miles.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley. Information at stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019