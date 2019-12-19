|
John Arthur Royse
Louisville - John Arthur Royse, 77, passed away on December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola (Stotts) Royse; a sister Yvonne Keeton; and a brother, William Royse. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Andrea Royse; a sister, Beverly Craig; a brother, David Royse; and several nieces and nephews and extended family. Funeral service for Mr. Royse will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady Southern Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment will follow in the Fudge Cemetery in Adair Co., KY. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019