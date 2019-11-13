|
|
Rev. John B. Nurse, Jr.
Lexington - 86, passed away Wed. Nov. 13, 2019. He was an Elder serving at Cadentown Baptist Church (Lexington, KY), and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors: children, Dalanda Montgomery (James), James A. Nurse, Anthony Towns, Karen Towns-McCants; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, 10am followed by service at 11am at Community Miss. Bapt. Church, 4909 E. Indian Trail. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019