John Bancroft Martin
John Bancroft Martin passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, surrounded by those who loved him.
John was a two time Golden Glove boxing champion and a graduate and football letterman of Trinity High School ('76). He was a four year Air Force veteran and a nine year employee of Peyton's Inc. John proudly served the community as a Louisville Firefighter, where he retired after sixteen years of service. He owned and operated his own business, Martin's Lawncare, which he enjoyed deeply.
John enjoyed family gatherings with his loved ones and his special four-legged companion, Cassie. He had a passion for golf, which wasn't always reciprocated. John will be missed for his unique sense of humor, his unwavering loyalty to family and friends and the humble example he set through his service to others. His legacy will always be remembered.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph and Mary Lee Martin. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, daughter Courtney Morley and her fiancée Elliot, brothers Raymond (Martha) and Davis (Greg) Martin, and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
He would like to thank Karen and Courtney for the selfless care they gave to him and to the many friends and family that supported him during his journey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Redman and her team at James Graham Brown Cancer Center and the entire staff at Hospice of Louisville.
Visitation and Funeral service will be held from 2-8 at Bosse Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15. Prayer service to be held at Bosse at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, followed by mass at St. Bridget at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to , Trinity High School Scholarship fund, or Hospice of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019