|
|
John Blair Mattingly
Louisville - John Blair Mattingly, age 54 of Louisville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Male High School and attended University of Louisville. He loved fishing and hunting while listening to AC/DC. John was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Douglas and Mary Ellen Mattingly.
John is survived by his brothers, Garry Douglas Mattingly and Rick L. Mattingly (Debbie); nieces and nephews, Dawn M. Beach, Crystal Slaughter, Derrick Slaughter and R. Alex Mattingly; great-nieces and nephews, Hailey Ludwick, Jared Ludwick, Kaitlyn Ludwick and A. Dylan Mattingly; and a host of relatives and friends.
A gathering to celebrate John's life will be 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown).
Memorials may be made to any rehabilitation center of the donor's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019