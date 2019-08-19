Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Blair Mattingly

Add a Memory
John Blair Mattingly Obituary
John Blair Mattingly

Louisville - John Blair Mattingly, age 54 of Louisville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Male High School and attended University of Louisville. He loved fishing and hunting while listening to AC/DC. John was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Douglas and Mary Ellen Mattingly.

John is survived by his brothers, Garry Douglas Mattingly and Rick L. Mattingly (Debbie); nieces and nephews, Dawn M. Beach, Crystal Slaughter, Derrick Slaughter and R. Alex Mattingly; great-nieces and nephews, Hailey Ludwick, Jared Ludwick, Kaitlyn Ludwick and A. Dylan Mattingly; and a host of relatives and friends.

A gathering to celebrate John's life will be 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown).

Memorials may be made to any rehabilitation center of the donor's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now