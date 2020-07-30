1/1
John "Jack" Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Burns

LOUISVILLE - John "Jack" Burns, 76 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Jack retired from AT&T as a Communication Tech and he was a Veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid stamp collector and genealogist. He was a Civil War buff and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise Burns.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Jo Burns, his daughter, Ann Spencer (Craig), his son, Joe Burns (Michelle), three grandchildren, Madison and Erin Spencer and Jack Burns, two sisters, Darlene Kushner and Susie Ragle and one brother, Don Burns.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4th at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrooke Drive from 10am to 2pm with his funeral mass at 2 pm at the church. In accordance with the state guidelines for COVID-19 all attending for the visitation and funeral mass must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Only 25 people can be in the church vestibule at a time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mass of the Air or the Church of Ascension or a charity of your choice in his honor.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved