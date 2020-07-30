John "Jack" Burns
LOUISVILLE - John "Jack" Burns, 76 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.
Jack retired from AT&T as a Communication Tech and he was a Veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid stamp collector and genealogist. He was a Civil War buff and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Jo Burns, his daughter, Ann Spencer (Craig), his son, Joe Burns (Michelle), three grandchildren, Madison and Erin Spencer and Jack Burns, two sisters, Darlene Kushner and Susie Ragle and one brother, Don Burns.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4th at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrooke Drive from 10am to 2pm with his funeral mass at 2 pm at the church. In accordance with the state guidelines for COVID-19 all attending for the visitation and funeral mass must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Only 25 people can be in the church vestibule at a time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mass of the Air or the Church of Ascension or a charity of your choice
in his honor.