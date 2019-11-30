|
|
John C. Gunning
Louisville - John C. Gunning, 91 passed away Thursday Nov. 28, 2019.
He was a retired supervisor for United Catalyst and an Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, daughter Cynthia and son Richard.
Survivors include one son John D. Gunning (Debbie), sister Carmel Pike and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service 10 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with private burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019