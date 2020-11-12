John Carl Graf Sr.Louisville - John Carl Graf Sr. 90, passed away November 11, 2020. John was born to the late William and Catherine Graf on October 17, 1930. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Helen Yager Graf, sons John C. Graf Jr., Kent and Keith Graf and brothers Charles Graf and William "Bill" Graf Jr..He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1170 and Teamsters Local 89. John was also a member of O.M.O.S senior club.John leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Susan Glaser (Gene) and Kim Nalley (Larry), grandchildren Amy Cox (Adam), Aaron Glaser (Heather), Jeremy Nalley (Amanda), Matthew Nalley, Shaun Nalley (Jess), Casey Sparks (Forrest) and John C. "Trey" Graf III (Leigh) and great grandchildren Connor, Brady and Emma Glaser, Aiden and Ashland Cox, Julie and Kyle Nalley, Liam, Callum and Greer Nalley, Emerson and John C. Graf IV and Watson and Lilly Sparks.A service to honor the life of John will be held Monday, November 16th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15th from 2-6pm at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy can be made to the John C. Graf Jr. memorial at Trinity High School.