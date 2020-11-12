1/1
John Carl Graf Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Carl Graf Sr.

Louisville - John Carl Graf Sr. 90, passed away November 11, 2020. John was born to the late William and Catherine Graf on October 17, 1930. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Helen Yager Graf, sons John C. Graf Jr., Kent and Keith Graf and brothers Charles Graf and William "Bill" Graf Jr..

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1170 and Teamsters Local 89. John was also a member of O.M.O.S senior club.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Susan Glaser (Gene) and Kim Nalley (Larry), grandchildren Amy Cox (Adam), Aaron Glaser (Heather), Jeremy Nalley (Amanda), Matthew Nalley, Shaun Nalley (Jess), Casey Sparks (Forrest) and John C. "Trey" Graf III (Leigh) and great grandchildren Connor, Brady and Emma Glaser, Aiden and Ashland Cox, Julie and Kyle Nalley, Liam, Callum and Greer Nalley, Emerson and John C. Graf IV and Watson and Lilly Sparks.

A service to honor the life of John will be held Monday, November 16th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15th from 2-6pm at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the John C. Graf Jr. memorial at Trinity High School.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved