John Charles "Jack" Avery



Louisville - John Charles "Jack" Avery was born March 14, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Mary Martha Burwinkle and James Lamar Avery and passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and brothers James Michael Avery and Stephen Dennis Avery.



Jack is survived by his former wife, Nelda Sue Beasley; six step-children, Harrell Lee Miller (Bridget Wise), Pamela Sue Miller (Jeff), Paul Eugene Miller (Kitty DeWitt), Daniel Miller (Michelle DeWitt), Bonnie Rooks Williams and Evelyn Eberthauser (Steve); twenty-two grandchildren and a slew of great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving companion of 24 years, J. Katie Russo.



He was educated by the Ursuline Sisters for 8 years and the Xaverian Brothers for 4 years, and was a 1963 graduate of Flaget High School.



After looking into his profession of sportswriting, a serendipity alone in 1967 landed him a job as an entry level lab assistant at Celanese Coating Co. In 1974 he began a job as a coating formulator at the Ed H. Marcus Painting Co. in Louisville. Then in 1977 he returned to the previous Celanese rising to Technical Specialist in instrumental coating application of the emerging Waterborne Epoxy Resins Technologies applications. In 1983, Jack was named coating lab manager of the Foy Johnston Coatings Conglomerate in Cincinnati, OH. He was named vice-president of the renamed Centech Industrial Coatings. In 2000, Jack changed careers and worked until his retirement with the C. L. McGuire Co. in Louisville where he worked in sales.



Mr. Avery would like to acknowledge the people who showed confidence and faith in him in mentoring his career: R. J. Fortner, Harry Dickman, Bill Shaw, Brother Aquinas of Flaget High School, Calvin Marcus, Jr., R. R. McClain, J. H. Malone, Paul Theilan, Quinton Ball and Mount Davis.



Jack was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, almost from infancy, coming out of the womb bleeding blue!



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 9616 Westport Road, followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the WHAS Crusade for Children, St. Joseph Children's Home, the Xaverian Brothers or to the Jimmy Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019