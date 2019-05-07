Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Charles Sacks Obituary
John Charles Sacks

Louisville - John Charles Sacks, 81, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 23, 1937, to the late John and Mary Ann Sacks.

John was a graduate of BGSU, where he played baseball and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a terminal manager at Holland Motor Express until his retirement.

John was an avid runner, well known in the community as someone with the "time to beat".

He was a man with many, many friends which is a testimony of who he was; very kind, thoughtful and generous. John will be painfully missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his two loving daughters, Linda S. Hall (Fred) and Pamela J. Schiller (Tom); their mother, Barbara Sacks; three grandchildren, Kelly Hall Vincent (Alex), Christopher and Mitch Schiller; brother, G. Thomas Sacks (Barbara) and their four children.

The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions may be made to Hosparus Health Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
