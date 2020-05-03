John Christopher Fry
John Christopher Fry

Louisville - James Christopher Fry, 89 of Louisville, passed away May 5, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Alverta Fry. John was a Korean War Veteran, and he was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years: Margaret Fry; and his brother: Alvin William Fry.

Left to cherish John's memory are his sons: Jerry Fry (Belinda), James Fry, and Steven Fry; his 8 grandchildren; and his 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Due to limitations, there will be no services at this time.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
