Shepherdsville - Mr. John Herbert Clark, age 86, passed away October 11, 2019 at his home. He retired from Eastern Airlines. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Juanita Clark; children, John (Hyon), Gary (Donna) and Joyce Clark; grandson, Scott Alexander Clark; and family and friends. Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 pm and Tuesday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus and/or the . www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
