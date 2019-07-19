|
John Claude DeHart
Louisville - John Claude DeHart, 82, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019.
John graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1955 where he was an All-State center for the Male High Bulldogs Football team, a member of the Delphic Literary Society and the Senior Prom Committee. Upon graduating from High School he worked as a night clerk in the FBI office while he attended University of Louisville where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. After college he worked for the Courier Journal and then went into the family business and eventually became President of DeHart Paint and Varnish Manufacturing Co. He was Vice President of the Louisville Jaycees; served as Chairman of the Board for Metropolitan Sewer Department; on the Advisory Committee to the Air Pollution Control Board of Louisville/Jefferson County; served on the board of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club; Board of Directors for the Phoenix Hill Assoc., and 2-Term President of the International Color Guild Assoc. He and his partners built and started Hillcreek Nursing Home.
He and his brother, Mac owned Mint Springs Farm where they bred and raced thoroughbred horses with a graded stakes winner in their first crop. He was very active in the Horsemen Benevolent Protective Association, He very much enjoyed riding his horses, his favorite being Chief. John was also a pilot with multi-engine and instrument ratings.
He owned a condo and was a snowbird in Marco Island for many years, but upon retirement, he and Jeanetta moved there permanently for 14 years. While there he was a member of Capri Christion Church, an Elder and on the Board of Directors for several years. He and Jeanetta were in the Choir and Praise Team. He was President of his condo Homeowners Assoc. for 9 years; was an avid golfer and played whenever and wherever he could; loved to play gin at Audubon C.C., a better than average pool player, and a diehard U.K. fan. He owned many boats during his life and loved every minute on them, especially when the family visited in Marco and spent hours boating around the Ten Thousand Islands and stopping for lunch at the many old Florida waterside restaurants, In 2013 they moved back to Louisville to be closer to their families and joined Crestwood United Methodist Church.
He cherished time with his friends and family. Every Tuesday night was family night and they would come over for a beverage, food and camaraderie. They always knew Tini Tuesday was Open House at PapaJohn's and MomMom's. When the grandchildren were young he loved telling them scary stories at their request. He loved smoking cigars, fried chicken, chili (the hotter the better), his Monday lunch bunch, and monthly birthday lunches with his fraternity brothers. He was a great cook and with just a sniff he knew the perfect herb for whatever he was cooking. He and Jeanetta enjoyed traveling: their favorites being Hopetown Abaco, Bahama; Brevard, N.C.; and touring the West, especially Wyoming.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife (and High School sweetheart) of 28 years, Jeanetta; daughters Donna Zwischenberger (Mark) and Debbie DiSilvestro (Mike) of Fredericksburg Va.: sons Mike DeHart (Doreen) and Daniel DeHart (Jill) of Maitland, Fl.; stepdaughter Michelle Ogburn (Bob) stepsons Boyd Parsons (Becki) and Gary Parsons (Karen); grandchildren Kristen Kazunas (Matt), Cynthia Zwischenberger, Anna Anderson (Samuel), Michael DiSilvestro, Dane DeHart, Clay, Trent, and Carly Dehart; stepgrandchildren Courtney Parsons, Lauren Berry (Zach), Corey Ogburn (Brittany), Taylor Wood (Kevin), Jessie Ogburn,. Atri Parsons; and great granddaughter Adelyn Rae Berry. Also his sister Carroll DeHart, sister-in-law Barbara DeHart and stepbrother-in-law Bob McDonald (Carolyn). John was predeceased by his parents Carroll (Tad) and Crescentia DeHart, brothers William McDwell (Mac) and Dennis DeHart.
A Celebration of his life will be on July 20 at Crestwood United Methodist Church, 7214 Kavanaugh Rd. Crestwood. Ky. Visitation for 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with service immediately following.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's name to Hosparus for their loving care or Crestwood United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019