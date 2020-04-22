|
John Crowe
Saint Johns - CROWE, John Joseph, 56, passed away in Saint Johns, FL, after a bravely fought, monthlong battle with Covid-19. John is survived by his mother Norma Crowe, wife Theresa Crowe, children Nicholas (Lesli) Heeney, and Savannah Crowe, grandson Anthony and baby Heeney arriving in June, and a host of other relatives. He was predeceased by his father, Odell Crowe. Please visit www.hgmandarin.com to view John's life story and share memories or tributes. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904) 288-0025.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020