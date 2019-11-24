|
|
Dr. John D. Craft
Dr. John D. Craft, age 90, of Paducah, KY passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dr. Craft was born in Lynch, KY on May 13, 1929 to the late Joseph and Effie Craft. He was married to the late Lafon Weller Craft.
Dr. Craft earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and earned his D.M.D. from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. While practicing dentistry in Paducah, he served as a member of the American Dental Association, Kentucky Dental Association, and Purchase Area Dental Association. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah, he was a Kentucky Colonel, and served as chairman of the local University of Louisville Alumni Association.
University of Louisville sports were his true passion, and he was a dedicated and devoted fan of all Cardinals sports. He was also an avid basketball player, coach, and fan and loved to play golf and cards with his friends.
Dr. Craft is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Garst of Louisville, KY and Deborah Curtis (Mark) of Paducah; two sons, Joseph Hays Craft (Audra) of Grand Rivers and Dr. John K. Craft (Lisa) of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Kristen Pardo, John David Wolfrom, Lauren Marshall, Claire Garst, Sarah Craft, Jonathan Craft, Katherine Knapp, Laura Grace Craft, and Benjamin Craft; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and one brother, Colonel Joseph Richard Craft.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Shurley officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001 OR Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019