John D. White
Louisville - John Dale White, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
He was born on January 24, 1950 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Alma White, and Sister, Candice Barnes.
John is survived by his loving Wife Cornelia M. White, Son, Shawn M. White, Daughter, Renee M. Yates, Sister, Cynthia Burns, and Grandson, Blake King.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019