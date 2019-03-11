Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Resources
More Obituaries for John White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. White


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John D. White Obituary
John D. White

Louisville - John Dale White, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

He was born on January 24, 1950 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Alma White, and Sister, Candice Barnes.

John is survived by his loving Wife Cornelia M. White, Son, Shawn M. White, Daughter, Renee M. Yates, Sister, Cynthia Burns, and Grandson, Blake King.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now