|
|
John Dabney "J.D." Larkins
Louisville - 82, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1937 to the late George and Robbie Larkins. JD graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1955 and was a proud Alumni member. He was a member of Hazelwood United Methodist Church and Mosaic United Methodist Church for over 70 years. JD was a member of Sunset Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, and was a coach and board member Beechmont Youth Sports for over 25 years. He worked and retired from Redmond Brokerage Company and later worked for Valhalla Golf Course and Churchill Downs.
In addition to his parents, JD was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Larkins; infant daughter. Diane Larkins; brother, Robert Larkins; one granddaughter, Amanda Williams.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Rita Martin, Doug Larkins (Kathy), and Laurie Holliger (Bill); brother, Lacy Larkins (Gloria); sisters, Cheryl Jutz (Rick), and Carol Howard (Jim); six grandchildren, Kelli Brannick (Jon), Amy Martin, Aaron Martin, Nick Haley (Heather), Adam Haley (Jessica), and Michael Larkins (Leslie); grandson-in-law, Tommy Williams; and sixteen great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Ben, Lucas, Camden, Mason, Hannah, Kaylee, Jonah, Katelynn, Ella, Amelia, Sadie, Ty, Allison, Brooklyn, and Hattie Rose.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. A Celebration of JD's Life will be held on October 24th, 2020. Details to follow.
In remembrance of our dad, he wanted any donations to go to Hosparus of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020