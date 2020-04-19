Resources
More Obituaries for John Larkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dabney "J.d." Larkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dabney "J.d." Larkins Obituary
John Dabney "J.D." Larkins

Louisville - 82, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1937 to the late George and Robbie Larkins. JD graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1955 and was a proud Alumni member. He was a member of Hazelwood United Methodist Church and Mosaic United Methodist Church for over 70 years. JD was a member of Sunset Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, and was a coach and board member Beechmont Youth Sports for over 25 years. He worked and retired from Redmond Brokerage Company and later worked for Valhalla Golf Course and Churchill Downs.

In addition to his parents, JD was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Larkins; infant daughter. Diane Larkins; brother, Robert Larkins; one granddaughter, Amanda Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are children, Rita Martin, Doug Larkins (Kathy), and Laurie Holliger (Bill); brother, Lacy Larkins (Gloria); sisters, Cheryl Jutz (Rick), and Carol Howard (Jim); six grandchildren, Kelli Brannick (Jon), Amy Martin, Aaron Martin, Nick Haley (Heather), Adam Haley (Jessica), and Michael Larkins (Leslie); grandson-in-law, Tommy Williams; and sixteen great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Ben, Lucas, Camden, Mason, Hannah, Kaylee, Jonah, Katelynn, Ella, Amelia, Sadie, Ty, Allison, Brooklyn, and Hattie Rose.

Due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. A Celebration of JD's Life will be held on October 24th, 2020. Details to follow.

In remembrance of our dad, he wanted any donations to go to Hosparus of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -